LATEST ARSENAL NEWS: £32 million Douglas Luiz wanted this summer, Lacazette named permanent captain, Xhaka to Roma

According to reports, ARSENAL are interested in signing Douglas Luiz this summer.

Following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure, Alexandre Lacazette has been named captain of the club.

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka has been linked with a summer move to Roma under Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal has finalized the paperwork for Matt Turner’s £7.5 million transfer from the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer.

In the summer, the new Gunners goalkeeper will join his new teammates.

He still needs to get a medical and get his work permit before he can train or play, despite the fact that his fees and contracts are in order.

During the January transfer window, the two clubs agreed on a £7.5 million fee, which includes add-ons.

Turner, on the other hand, will stay in the MLS for the second half of the English 2021-22 season.

Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak are two strikers on Arsenal’s radar.

But, ahead of tonight’s match against Wolves, the Gunners are expected to need to improve their Champions League chances if they are to entice Isak.

If Arsenal wins, they will be one point behind fourth-placed West Ham, with two games remaining.

After Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic chose Juventus, Mikel Arteta has set his sights on Real Sociedad star Isak.

However, it is believed that Sweden’s Isak wants to play in Europe’s top domestic competition, which means that the Gunners must finish in the top four.

Arsenal reportedly made a £57 million bid for Isak in January, but Sociedad has refused to release their £74.7 million release clause.

Chelsea and Manchester United, according to reports, have joined Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United in their pursuit of Ekitike.

Arsenal are also considering a summer bid for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, a Brazilian midfielder.

Alexandre Lacazette will continue to captain the club until the end of the season, according to Arteta.

And the Spaniard wants to bring in better-behaving players to help Arsenal improve its disciplinary record.

Lacazette maintains her position as captain.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, has confirmed that Alexandre Lacazette will continue to lead the club until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old took over as captain from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was fired in December due to disciplinary issues.

And, with the ex-Borussia Dortmund striker departing for Barcelona, Arteta has addressed who will be his long-term replacement.

The Spaniard said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s away match against Wolves…

