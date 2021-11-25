LATEST ARSENAL TRANSFER NEWS: Pablo Mari Flamengo returns, Xhaka wants to join Gladbach, Lacazette contract LATEST ARSENAL TRANSFER NEWS: Pablo Mari Flamengo returns, Xhaka wants to join Gladbach, Lacazette contract L

LATEST ARSENAL TRANSFER NEWS: Pablo Mari Flamengo to return, Xhaka wants to join Gladbach, Lacazette contract LATEST ARSENAL TRANSFER NEWS: Pablo Mari Flamengo to return, Xhaka wants to join Gladbach, Lacazette

GRANIT XHAKA’s recovery is progressing well, and he expects to return in the next month.

During the North London derby, he suffered medial knee ligament damage and has been out since.

When his contract with Arsenal expires, Xhaka is willing to leave for Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer.

Last summer, the Swiss international agreed to a new contract that runs until 2023-24.

“I hope to celebrate my return as soon as possible,” he told Swiss publication Blick.

“I’ve been gone for seven weeks and a couple of days.

“In addition, the bone was broken twice.”

The issue with the bone is the length of time it takes.

In the next three or four weeks, I hope to be back.”

The club is at risk of losing Alexandre Lacazette for nothing at the end of the season, as the club refuses to discuss a new contract until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old striker is nearing the end of his £200,000-per-week contract and will be able to start talks with foreign clubs in January.

After a harrowing 4-0 loss at Liverpool, the Gunners are gearing up to welcome Newcastle to the Emirates.

Renato Sanches has responded to reports that he has been linked with a number of clubs, including Arsenal.

WILL HE RETURN?

With the Gunners possibly needing reinforcements during the African Cup of Nations, Jack Wilshere is far from ruling out a return to the first team.

“I went there, very kindly invited by them to come and train, get my fitness back, which I did,” he told talkSPORT.

“I’m [part of the first team’s]training.”

They have Ainsley Maitland-Niles and a lot of midfielders…”

Wilshere replied, ‘no,’ when asked if he had played for the Under-23 side. When asked if he could do so soon, he said,’maybe.’

‘Erm, I don’t know mate,’ he said when asked if he could play for the first team again.

I’m not sure.’

FOR A WIN, 3 POINTS

NATASHA CLARK and NICHOLAS GUTTERIDGE write that football fans may be allowed to drink during games for the first time in 36 years.

As part of a broader review of the sport, the law prohibiting alcohol in stadiums could be repealed.

A test scheme for fans to be able to drink alcohol during matches at League Two and National League clubs is one of the recommendations.

Ministers have praised the move, which is part of a fan-led review led by Tracey Crouch, an ex-sports minister.

She claimed that a “small scale and limited pilot” of selling alcohol “in view of the pitch” would help struggling clubs raise funds.

Ms. Crouch went on to say that

