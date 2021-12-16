Latest Ashes news – Day 1 of the 2nd Test: Broad gives England an early advantage, putting Australia under pressure.

Latest Ashes news – Day 1 review of the 2nd Test: Broad gives England an early advantage while Australia is under pressure.

When Pat Cummins was identified as a Covid contact, the home side was forced to make a late change and then lost an early wicket to Stuart Broad.

Australia 451 (Warner 20*, Labuschagne 16*; Broad 117) at lunch.

ADELAIDE — During the first session of the second Test in Adelaide, England’s bowlers put pressure on Australia.

The hosts, who were rocked when captain Pat Cummins was ruled out just three hours before play was scheduled to begin in this day-night match, reached the tea break on 45 for one after stand-in skipper Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat first for the first time since “sandpapergate.”

The plan was to bowl dry with Stuart Broad and James Anderson back in the England XI after missing the team’s nine-wicket loss in the first Test in Brisbane.

The new-ball pair, who have combined for over 1,100 Test wickets, kept the run rate at a crawl.

The only wicket to fall in the session was Marcus Harris, an opening batsman who looks set to be dropped at some point in this series due to his poor form, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler taking a spectacular diving catch to collect the chance off Broad eight overs into the day.

At that point, Australia was four for one and under constant pressure in an opening hour that saw England’s bowlers repeatedly beat the bat and Joe Root use up two of his side’s three reviews for what appeared to be close lbw decisions on first inspection.

David Warner struggled in particular, the opener suffering from a rib injury that limits his movement, and he continued to struggle against Broad, who dismissed him seven times during the 2019 Ashes in England.

Warner needed 42 minutes and 20 balls to get off to a good start.

He had one run out of 35 deliveries by the time the drinks break arrived.

His second-wicket partnership with Marnus Labuschagne was worth 41 by lunch – or dinner, as they call it in day-night Tests here – but England’s bowlers will be pleased with their start with the pink ball and confident that when the floodlights are turned on later in the day, they will be able to cause some damage with it.

