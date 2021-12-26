Latest Ashes news – Day 1 of the 3rd Test: England collapse for under 200 as Australia run riot at MCG

Latest Ashes news – Day 1 of the 3rd Test: England collapse for under 200 as Australia run riot at the MCG
Australia won the toss and chose to bat, but they could only dream of receiving so many late Christmas gifts.
MELBOURNE — After being bowled out for 185 on the first day of the Boxing Day Test, England appear to be heading for a defeat that would seal their fate in this Ashes series.
As far as post-Christmas hangovers go, Joe Root’s men, who were already 2-0 down before heading to Melbourne, put on yet another batting disaster to effectively concede the series less than three sessions into the third Test.
In the first two sessions, three wickets were lost before the tail was cleaned up in 14.1 overs of the evening session.
Despite making four changes to the starting XI from last week’s second Test defeat in Adelaide, England have continued to look out of their depth and outclassed by the Australians.
Haseeb, for the love of ducks
Haseeb Hameed played on two of the first ten balls he faced, edging one of them behind, from Pat Cummins.
This was England’s 50th duck of the season, and their second in a row after the opener.
Since being recalled against India last summer, four of Hameed’s innings have ended in ducks, giving him a 50% hit rate.
In this series, England has averaged 7.6 for the first wicket, their worst opening partnership in Australia since 1877.
Influence from Malay
The only thing bothering Australia’s bowlers so far in this series has been Dawid Malan and Joe Root’s third-wicket partnerships.
Things were looking up for England when the pair put on 48 in 19 overs before lunch.
Cummins broke the pair – and much of England’s resolve – on the stroke of lunch.
Joe’s unappreciated record
Root hit his ninth Ashes half-century in just 12 Tests in Australia – and his third in this series – with the landmark coming in just 76 deliveries early in the afternoon session.
He was gone after five balls, playing at Mitchell Starc when he wasn’t supposed to.
Ashes diary
RIP RayIllingworth
Joe Root and his players were wearing black armbands in Melbourne in honour of Ray Illingworth, the former England captain, coach and administrator. Illingworth died on Christmas Day at the age of 89.
The Yorkshireman was a hugely successful captain, with England unbeaten for three years in Tests after he took on the job at the age of 37 in 1969. The highlight of his time in charge was the 1970-71 Ashes, when a team including Geoffrey Boycott, Basil D’Oliveira and Derek Underwood were 2-0 winners in a rancorous seven-match series in which the Australian umpires didn’t give the tourists a single lbw decision.
Illingworth would later take over as chief selector in 1994 and by 1996 briefly combined that role with head coach before being replaced by David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd.
ECB top brass hit red tape
There were problems for Tom Harrison, the England & Wales Cricket Board chief executive, when he was stopped from entering the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the morning of day one after failing to complete the necessary pre-entry Covid checks.
Harrison, who will be due a share of a £2.1million bonus next year despite his organisation’s handling of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal, has been in Australia for a few weeks now. However, he was unable to travel to the Adelaide Test because he hadn’t been in the country long enough to meet South Australia’s rule that nobody can enter without quarantining if they have been overseas in the past seven days. He did at least manage to eventually get into the MCG after a long delay to watch some live cricket several weeks after he first arrived in Sydney.
Boland’s special debut
Scott Boland became only the second Australian men’s Test cricketer with aboriginal heritage when he made his debut in Melbourne. But the 32-year-old only found out about his indigenous background four years ago when it was discovered that his maternal grandfather, John Edwards was from the Gulidjan tribe in Colac, Victoria.
Edwards, who died in 2000, had been adopted and it was only after investigation by one of Boland’s uncles that the aboriginal link was discovered. He has since been helped by Cricket Australia’s indigenous engagement specialist Paul Stewart to trace his family’s aboriginal links and Boland has spoken about how proud he is of the association.
Jason Gillespie was the first Aussie men’s Test cricketer of Aboriginal descent in 1996, but he wasn’t the first overall given Faith Thomas made her debut for the women’s team way back in 1958. Ashleigh Gardner, a more recent debutant in 2019, is the other women’s Test cricketer who has an indigenous backgrounds.