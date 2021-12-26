Latest Ashes news – Day 1 of the 3rd Test: England collapse for under 200 as Australia run riot at MCG

Latest Ashes news – Day 1 of the 3rd Test: England collapse for under 200 as Australia run riot at the MCG

Australia won the toss and chose to bat, but they could only dream of receiving so many late Christmas gifts.

Cummins 3-36, Lyon 3-36)

MELBOURNE — After being bowled out for 185 on the first day of the Boxing Day Test, England appear to be heading for a defeat that would seal their fate in this Ashes series.

As far as post-Christmas hangovers go, Joe Root’s men, who were already 2-0 down before heading to Melbourne, put on yet another batting disaster to effectively concede the series less than three sessions into the third Test.

In the first two sessions, three wickets were lost before the tail was cleaned up in 14.1 overs of the evening session.

Despite making four changes to the starting XI from last week’s second Test defeat in Adelaide, England have continued to look out of their depth and outclassed by the Australians.

Haseeb, for the love of ducks

Haseeb Hameed played on two of the first ten balls he faced, edging one of them behind, from Pat Cummins.

This was England’s 50th duck of the season, and their second in a row after the opener.

Since being recalled against India last summer, four of Hameed’s innings have ended in ducks, giving him a 50% hit rate.

In this series, England has averaged 7.6 for the first wicket, their worst opening partnership in Australia since 1877.

Influence from Malay

The only thing bothering Australia’s bowlers so far in this series has been Dawid Malan and Joe Root’s third-wicket partnerships.

Things were looking up for England when the pair put on 48 in 19 overs before lunch.

Cummins broke the pair – and much of England’s resolve – on the stroke of lunch.

Joe’s unappreciated record

Root hit his ninth Ashes half-century in just 12 Tests in Australia – and his third in this series – with the landmark coming in just 76 deliveries early in the afternoon session.

He was gone after five balls, playing at Mitchell Starc when he wasn’t supposed to.

