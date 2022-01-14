Latest Ashes news – Day 1 of the 5th Test: England take early wickets with five changes, including Ollie Robinson.

Latest Ashes news: England take early wickets on Day 1 of the 5th Test, with Ollie Robinson among the five changes.

After England won the toss in Hobart, David Warner and Steve Smith both fell for ducks, and Marnus Labuschagne was dropped on zero.

Australia 71-3 on day one of the 5th Ashes Test (Labuschagne 37*, Head 26

The final Ashes Test in Hobart got off to a fast start for England, who took advantage of seaming conditions to reduce Australia to 12 for three at the Bellerive Oval.

For this day-night Test, the tourists made five changes, including debuting Sam Billings and bringing in Rory Burns to open in place of Haseeb Hameed, Ollie Pope to replace the injured Jonny Bairstow, as well as recalling Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson, with spinner Jack Leach and James Anderson missing out.

Captain Joe Root won the toss and used an all-seam attack to demolish Australia’s top order.

David Warner was the first to fall, edging Ollie Robinson to Zak Crawley at second slip for a 22-ball duck.

Usman Khawaja, who hit back-to-back centuries in the drew in the fourth Test in Sydney, was then caught at slip by Stuart Broad.

As England dominated, Steve Smith became Robinson’s second victim, with Crawley again catching at second slip.

Marnus Labuschagne should have been out on nought as well, but he was dropped by Crawley, who dived across Root and squandered the chance.

As Australia’s fourth-wicket pair put on a half-century stand to take their team to 68 for three 90 minutes into the day’s play, Labuschagne cashed in alongside Travis Head.

Mr 700 is Billings.

Before the game at the Bellerive Oval, James Anderson presented Sam Billings with his Test cap.

Because of Covid’s concerns, the traditional protocol of a former player presenting a debutant with a Test cap was omitted, and Anderson assumed the role.

Billings made his England debut at Edgbaston in 2015, when Eoin Morgan’s side became the first team to score 400 runs in one-day cricket.

Since then, England has played a total of 88 Test matches.

Paine sets the sun on it.

Former Australia captain Tim Paine was on vacation in Queensland while Hobart hosted its first-ever Ashes Test.

Paine, 37, grew up in Tasmania but left for the final Ashes Test.

