Latest Ashes news – Day 2 of the 5th Test: Rory Burns bowls a desperate duck as England struggle once more.

As England set off in pursuit of Australia’s 303, the recalled opener is run out after only facing six balls, and Zak Crawley is also out cheaply.

Broad 3-59, Wood 3-115) by 269 runs on day two of the Ashes 5th Test (6am report).

England’s first-innings reply got off to the worst possible start on day two of the final Ashes Test in Hobart, with Rory Burns falling for a desperate six-ball duck.

When he was recalled for this match in place of Haseeb Hameed, the 31-year-old, who had been dropped after the second Test in Adelaide, was hoping to resurrect his international career.

However, he was run out by Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne just 10 deliveries into the innings.

Burns could have been out three times in Mitchell Starc’s first over before being sent on his way, escaping being bowled when he almost played on, and then edging the final delivery of the over behind only for Australia not to review.

England were 34 for two at the end of the first session after Zak Crawley was caught on 18 at short leg off the bowling of home captain Pat Cummins.

In contrast, Australia had a strong first session, scoring 62 runs for their final four wickets on their way to a first-innings total of 303.

Despite being reduced to 12 for three on day one and 252 for eight on day two, with Australia’s tail wagging, England is still in a difficult position.

Joe Root’s team has yet to hit 300 in this series, but they’ll need to if they want to take the lead in the first inning, which they’ll almost certainly need to stay in the game.

However, with Root trudging to the crease with his team on 29 for two, that appears to be a long shot.

When Nathan Lyon walked to the crease with his team 252 for eight, he hit three sixes, including one off Mark Wood.

