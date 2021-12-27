Latest Ashes news – Day 2 of the third Test: Australia is bowled out for 267 as England mounts a comeback.

After brushing off fears of a Covid outbreak in their camp, England has re-entered the competition.

Day two of the third Ashes Test – Australia leads England by 82 runs with 267 (Harris 76, Warner 38

On the second day of the third Ashes Test at the MCG, England shrugged off fears of a possible Covid outbreak in their camp to mount a ball-control offensive.

The start in Melbourne was delayed by half an hour due to four positive cases in the touring party discovered by lateral flow tests in the morning.

The outcome of further PCR tests on both squads and their families, which should be completed before the start of the third day’s play, may now determine the outcome of the entire series.

However, it is to be hoped that this match and series continue because the third Test is shaping up to be a fascinating contest.

After being bowled out for 185 on day one, Joe Root’s side showed some much-needed spirit with the ball to keep themselves in this contest, bowling Australia out for 267 to concede an 82-run first-innings lead that should still keep them in this Test given Australia will have to bat last on a pitch that is already showing signs of variable bounce.

England will kick themselves for not limiting the hosts’ lead to less than fifty points.

Australia had a 34-run lead when Alex Carey edged Ben Stokes behind for his eighth wicket.

But that was more than doubled during a ninth-wicket stand between Australia captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc on either side of England taking the second new ball, which was eventually ended when the excellent James Anderson, now 39, took his fourth wicket.

Mark Wood, who was also outstanding on the day, took the final wicket of Scott Boland, giving England an hour to bat before the close.

Marnus Labuschagne, the world’s No. 1 batsman, was bowled for a single run in the ninth over of the day, fending the excellent Mark Wood to Root at first slip as Australia lost their third wicket on 84.

“Hotspot is a complete waste of time”: Assumed.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Ashes latest news – 3rd Test, day 2: Australia bowled out for 267 as James Anderson leads England fightback