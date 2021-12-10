Latest Ashes news – Day 3 of the 1st Test: Root sets a new record and Stokes receives an injury update as England mounts a comeback.

Latest Ashes news – Day 3 of the first Test: Root sets a new record and Stokes receives an injury update as England begins their comeback.

After a dreadful first two days of the Test, England’s fans will be relieved to see Root and Malan put on an unbeaten 154-run stand.

On day three of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, Joe Root set a new record for the most runs scored by an England batsman in a calendar year as he led his team’s comeback with the bat.

During the evening session, Root swept Australia’s Nathan Lyon for four runs to give England their first half-century of the series, and Dawid Malan quickly followed him to fifty.

Both batsmen then came through late scares to help the tourists reach 220 for two at stumps.

Root reached his fifty in 80 balls, demonstrating the form that has been a hallmark of his outstanding year with the bat, in which he has already scored six centuries.

Root passed 1,481 runs for 2021 during this innings, breaking Michael Vaughan’s record of most runs by an England batsman in a single year set in 2002.

Early in the afternoon session, Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed both gloved behind off Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, reducing England to 61 for two in their second innings.

Haseeb Hameed had two encouraging but ultimately disappointing innings in Brisbane.

Australia had earlier added 82 runs to their overnight 343 for seven in 20.3 overs to take a 278-run lead in the first innings, with Travis Head, who scored the third-fastest Ashes century on day two, eventually out for 152.

Travis Head was dropped in the deep by Haseeb Hameed one ball before he was eventually bowled for 152 by Mark Wood.

It was a tough opportunity, but it was still the fifth.

