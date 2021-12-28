Latest Ashes news – Day 3 of the 3rd Test: England is bowled out for just 68 as Australia completes the MCG annihilation.

As England capitulated and Australia won the Ashes in Melbourne by a landslide, fast bowler Scott Boland took six wickets for just seven runs.

Boland 6-7, Starc 3-29), losing by an innings and 14 runs to Australia.

MELBOURNE — England’s Ashes dream is over after Australia won the third Test by an innings and 14 runs in just over an hour on day three, putting them 3-0 up in the series with only two matches remaining.

The time has passed for debates about the structural flaws in the English county system that have brought us to this point, as well as calls for sackings.

Let’s take a moment to reflect on what transpired at the MCG in the span of 80 agonizing minutes.

That was all it took for England to be bowled out for 68 on the third day, as Scott Boland, a 32-year-old journeyman, ripped through the tourists for six for seven on his Test debut.

This was similar to Stuart Broad’s famous eight-wicket haul at Trent Bridge in the 2015 Ashes, when Australia was bowled out for just 60 runs to help England reclaim the urn.

The boot was on the other foot this time, as 40,945 ecstatic Australians celebrated their team’s victory in retaining the Ashes and, of course, England’s historic failure.

Since 1904, England had not been dismissed for a lower score in an away Ashes Test.

It was unsurprising, given that they had failed to score 200 for the 13th time in 29 innings this season.

They picked up their 54th duck of 2021 in the midst of the chaos, tying the world record for a single calendar year.

Since central contracts were introduced in 2002, this was also England’s quickest defeat in an Ashes series.

In comparison, it took Australia 851 overs to retain the urn against Nasser Hussain’s England in 2002, which took them 895 overs.

England’s Ashes hopes died in 12 days, which was two less than the time they spent in quarantine when they arrived in Australia last month.

At the MCG

