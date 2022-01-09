Latest Ashes news – Day 4 of the 4th Test: England battles to save the fourth Test after Khawaja’s century

Latest Ashes news – Day 4 of the 4th Test: England fights to save the 4th Test after Khawaja’s century

Australia set England a nominal target of 358 to win after Khawaja’s second century of the match.

SYDNEY – To prevent Australia from winning the fourth Ashes Test and completing a 5-0 series whitewash, England will need to bowl out 98 overs on the final day.

After Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed bowled 11 overs late on the fourth day to put on England’s highest opening stand of the series, they led their team to 30 without loss at the close.

It surpassed the previous high of 23, which was one of the many reasons why Joe Root’s team was 3-0 down and the Ashes was lost after only 12 days of cricket.

However, there is still hope for a draw.

With weather delays expected on Sunday, Australia captain Pat Cummins may come to regret declaring so late on the fourth evening.

Cummins waited two more overs for Usman Khawaja to bring up his second century of the match before pulling the pin and setting England a 388-run victory target.

England can take comfort in the fact that they batted out the draw for 113.1 overs in the second Test in Adelaide, despite being given 109 overs to do so.

This time, there are additional complications, as Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, and Jos Buttler are all nursing injuries that will limit their ability to bat.

Even if their only goal is to survive, they will at least have a chance to contribute.

Buttler, whose tour is over after sustaining a suspected fracture to his left-index finger while keeping on day two, saw off 207 balls in over four hours in Adelaide.

In Buttler’s absence on the fourth day, England’s substitute wicketkeeper was Ollie Pope, who had been dropped after Adelaide.

Since replacing an injured Buttler in Hamilton during England’s Test series in New Zealand in November 2019, the Surrey batter had not played first-class cricket.

He did, however, perform admirably with the gloves, taking four catches and generally exuding confidence behind the stumps.

Whether or not he will be called back.

