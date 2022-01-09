Latest Ashes news – Day 4 of the 4th Test: England battles to save the fourth Test after Khawaja’s century

Latest Ashes news – Day 4 of the 4th Test: England fights to save the 4th Test after Khawaja’s century
Australia set England a nominal target of 358 to win after Khawaja’s second century of the match.
SYDNEY – To prevent Australia from winning the fourth Ashes Test and completing a 5-0 series whitewash, England will need to bowl out 98 overs on the final day.
After Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed bowled 11 overs late on the fourth day to put on England’s highest opening stand of the series, they led their team to 30 without loss at the close.
It surpassed the previous high of 23, which was one of the many reasons why Joe Root’s team was 3-0 down and the Ashes was lost after only 12 days of cricket.
However, there is still hope for a draw.
With weather delays expected on Sunday, Australia captain Pat Cummins may come to regret declaring so late on the fourth evening.
Cummins waited two more overs for Usman Khawaja to bring up his second century of the match before pulling the pin and setting England a 388-run victory target.
England can take comfort in the fact that they batted out the draw for 113.1 overs in the second Test in Adelaide, despite being given 109 overs to do so.
This time, there are additional complications, as Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, and Jos Buttler are all nursing injuries that will limit their ability to bat.
Even if their only goal is to survive, they will at least have a chance to contribute.
Buttler, whose tour is over after sustaining a suspected fracture to his left-index finger while keeping on day two, saw off 207 balls in over four hours in Adelaide.
In Buttler’s absence on the fourth day, England’s substitute wicketkeeper was Ollie Pope, who had been dropped after Adelaide.
Since replacing an injured Buttler in Hamilton during England’s Test series in New Zealand in November 2019, the Surrey batter had not played first-class cricket.
He did, however, perform admirably with the gloves, taking four catches and generally exuding confidence behind the stumps.
Whether or not he will be called back.
Key moments
By the Bair-est of margins
Jonny Bairstow’s wonderful knock ended on 113 when he feathered an edge behind off Scott Boland. It was the ninth England wicket to fall and the innings was all over shortly afterwards when Stuart Broad holed out to Boland, the tourists adding 36 runs to their overnight 258 for seven in the first 42 minutes of the day.
Pope is no dope
Having already caught David Warner off a 91 miles-per-hour ball from Mark Wood, Ollie Pope, in as a replacement wicketkeeper for the injured Jos Buttler, showed his dexterity with the gloves when taking a difficult low catch off Jack Leach’s spin to dismiss Marcus Harris. The wicket, Australia’s second to fall in their second innings, was only Leach’s third of the series.
Khawaja doubles up
When Australia’s recalled cult hero punched Joe Root through the covers for a two deep into the final session it brought up his second hundred of the match. Only in the team because Travis Head tested positive for Covid, Khawaja is not surely undroppable.
Leach highlight
Having endured a difficult series, Jack Leach enjoyed his best day so far when he took four wickets, including the back-to-back dismissals of Cameron Green and Alex Carey late in Australia’s second innings. But the spinner was denied a hat-trick when the hosts declared immediately after Carey fell, the fourth catch of the innings by Pope.