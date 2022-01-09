Latest Ashes news – Day 5 of the 4th Test: England battles to a famous draw and avoid a whitewash

Latest Ashes news – Day 5 of the 4th Test: England fights for a famous draw and avoids being whitewashed

With one wicket remaining, England scramble to a draw thanks to James Anderson’s final over with nine men around the bat.

Day five of the Ashes 4th Test: England 294 and 270-9 (Crawley 77, Stokes 60)

The tailenders stood tall as England scrambled to a nerve-wracking draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, finishing nine down to deny Australia a whitewash.

After thrashings in Brisbane, Adelaide, and Melbourne, the tourists put a stop to it at the SCG, with number 11 James Anderson fending off the final six balls.

When an accomplished rearguard action by Jack Leach came to an end with just three overs left, Anderson, 39, had arrived at the crease in scenes of agonising drama.

He had bravely defied Australia’s high-class attack for 34 balls only to become Steve Smith’s first Test scalp since 2016, striking at the end of his first over after the umpires decided it was not safe to face seam due to bad light.

When Anderson held his nerve to smother Smith’s final over – the 91st of an engrossing day and the 102nd of the innings – Broad was there to embrace his long-time bowling partner.

England finished on 270 for nine, far short of the theoretical winning target of 388, but with a semblance of pride restored in the penultimate act of a demoralizing tour.

Despite losing the urn in just 12 days, England now knows they will not be subjected to the humiliation of a 5-0 series sweep, as the 2006-07 and 2013-14 classes did.

Anderson bowls the final over to avoid a 5-0 whitewash!

A few broad truths

Stuart Broad said during an impressive press conference on the second day of this Test that it didn’t matter who England picked as bowlers if they kept getting bowled out for 140.

Broad’s comments, which came after he was not selected for the Tests in Brisbane and Melbourne, hinted at a possible rift between batters in the camp.

