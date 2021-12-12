Latest Ashes news: Five things England must address after the “Gabbatoir” execution, plus player ratings

In addition, Josh Hazlewood is a major doubt for the second Test, and every England player has been ranked.

England will fly to Adelaide on Monday to prepare for the second Test, which will begin on Thursday and will feature a day-night match that will showcase England’s bowling attack.

Following their mauling in Brisbane, here’s what they need to consider.

Rory Burns should be dropped.

When the Surrey opener was dismissed by Mitchell Starc’s first ball of the series at the Gabba, he set the tone for England’s dismal performance.

It was his sixth duck of the year, indicating that he may not be the man to see off the new ball for England, and his spot is now under threat from Zak Crawley, the squad’s spare top-order batsman.

Burns may not be dropped just yet because recalling Crawley for a pink-ball Test would be a massive hospital pass.

Given England’s precarious position in the series, time is running out for Burns.

Play both James Anderson and Stuart Broad at the same time.

In Australia, the decision to leave out both of their top-two all-time Test wicket-takers in Brisbane caused consternation.

It’s a no-brainer that the pair return to the team now that they’re fit and firing for Adelaide.

Anderson’s five-wicket haul at this venue four years ago demonstrates his threat in day-night cricket, and Broad, too, is a bowler who can exploit both of their strengths in these conditions.

After being overlooked for the first Test against the West Indies in Southampton, England will hope that being dropped will bring out the best in Broad, who went on to have a stellar home summer in 2020, taking 29 wickets at 13.41.

“Of course, I was disappointed not to play,” Broad wrote in his newspaper column over the weekend, “but I also realize this series is a marathon, not a sprint.” Broad will undoubtedly be ready to sprint out of the blocks on Thursday.

Make sure Mark Wood is healthy enough to return.

One positive from the first Test was seeing England’s fastest bowler causing problems for Australia’s batsmen.

Chris Woakes, a prolific bowler when the ball is swinging, would seem to be the best choice.

