Latest Ashes news: Mark Wood takes five wickets on Day 3 of the 5th Test to give England hope of victory.

The latest Ashes news – Day 3 of the 5th Test: Mark Wood takes five wickets to give England hope of victory.

On Sunday, the Durham fast bowler, who has had his fair share of bad luck on this tour, ripped through the Australian top order.

Wood 5-32, Broad 2-42) are 256 runs ahead of England 188 all out.

HOBART — On the third day of the final Ashes Test in Hobart, Mark Wood bowled an electrifying display of fast bowling to push the door open for an unlikely England victory.

Under drizzly Tasmanian skies, Wood bowled with pace and menace for his first five-wicket haul in Ashes cricket and his career-best figures for a single Test innings of five for 32.

When Australia captain Pat Cummins successfully reviewed a first-ball lbw decision one delivery after Wood had dismissed Mitchell Starc, he was denied a hat-trick ball.

Indeed, England were denied by a contentious no-ball decision that robbed Chris Woakes of Cameron Green’s wicket on 19.

Australia were 141 for eight at the dinner break, the first of the day in these pink-ball Tests, and had a 256-run lead.

Despite England’s poor batting performance in this series, they have a chance to chase down a target that would give them the significant sheen of a first Ashes Test win in Australia in 11 years and a 3-1 series win.

Wood’s three wickets in a six-over spell in the first hour of the day had reduced Australia’s overnight score of 37 for three to 63 for six, giving them a 178-run lead.

Green and Alex Carey put on a 49-run stand to take the game away from England before Stuart Broad finally dismissed the former lbw on appeal.

Wood then struck again to dismiss Starc, who had been caught at short leg, and complete his five-fer as Australia fell to 121 for eight.

Cummins’ reprieve, on the other hand, allowed him to put up an unbroken 20-count by the break with Carey, who also overturned an lbw decision against him when he was pinned by Broad.

