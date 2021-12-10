Latest Ashes updates – Day 3 of the 1st Test: Root sets a new record and Stokes receives an injury update as England fights back.

The latest Ashes news – Day 3 of the 1st Test: Root sets a new record and Stokes receives an injury update as England fights back.

After a dreadful first two days of the Test, England’s fans will be relieved to see Root and Malan put on an unbeaten 159-run stand.

Cummins 1-43), 58 runs behind Australia (425 all out, Head 152

On day three of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane, England batsman Joe Root set a new record for the most runs scored in a calendar year by an England batsman.

During his unbeaten innings of 86 in 2021, Root broke Michael Vaughan’s record of 1,481 runs, which he set in 2002.

But it was the England captain’s unbroken third-wicket partnership of 159 with Dawid Malan that turned the tide of a Test in which they had had a nightmare first two days.

Despite losing openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed early in the afternoon session, Root and Malan guided the tourists to 220 for two by the end of the session, cutting Australia’s first-innings deficit to just 58 runs.

In Brisbane, Haseeb Hameed produced two promising but ultimately disappointing innings.

He got himself in both innings, which is frustrating, but hopefully he can pick up where he left off and make a big score in the next Test

England’s famous escape from Brisbane in 2010, when Alastair Cook and Jonathan Trott guided their team to 517 for one declared as they drew the match and shifted the momentum of an Ashes series they went on to win 3-1, brought back memories of the partnership.

Root, who had been dismissed for a nine-ball duck on day one, displayed the form that has characterized a stellar year with the bat in which he has already scored six centuries.

On day four, he has a chance for a seventh place finish, which would be his first in Australia.

Australia had earlier added 82 runs to their overnight score of 343 for seven in 20.3 overs to take a 278-run lead in the first innings.

Travis Head was dropped in the deep by Haseeb Hameed one ball before Mark Wood bowled him for 152.

It was a difficult chance, but it was a chance nonetheless.

