Latest injury updates on Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, and Jos Buttler ahead of the 5th Ashes Test.

Injuries to Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, and Jos Buttler have been updated ahead of the 5th Test.

For the fifth Test in Hobart, England may name a much-changed XI, with Sam Billings drafted in to bolster the ranks.

Jonny Bairstow (thumb), Ben Stokes (side) and Jos Buttler (finger) are all awaiting scan results that could determine their participation in next week’s final Test in Hobart, according to England.

It could mean a much-changed team for the final Test, with Ollie Pope, who kept wicket in place of Buttler on day four in Sydney, Dan Lawrence, an Essex batter who has yet to play in this series, and Sam Billings, summoned from the Gold Coast as wicketkeeping cover for the final Test, all having a chance to make the final XI.

Bairstow will undoubtedly want to play through whatever discomfort he is experiencing as a result of the blow to his right thumb he received on day three of the tour in Sydney, when he scored England’s first century of the tour.

If Stokes’ side injury is serious, England admits it’s too soon to say whether he’ll be able to play as a specialist batter.

Buttler, on the other hand, is struggling – both with his left-index finger injury and his form – so Billings could make his Test debut in Tasmania.

The Kent captain, 30, was supposed to fly out to the Caribbean next week for England’s T20 tour in Barbados after his stint in the Big Bash with Sydney Thunder.

He made the 10-hour journey from Queensland, where the Thunder played their last game, to Sydney after being intercepted just in time, and will formally join the Ashes squad after a period of isolation at the team hotel and a negative Covid test.

The trio of Bairstow, Stokes, and Buttler will be assessed, but England assistant coach Graham Thorpe confirmed they will play in the fourth Test.

“They’ll be fighting again tomorrow,” he predicted.

“Stokes, Buttler, and Bairstow all have a lot of character, and don’t worry, they’ll be fighting.”

Those guys will go to any length to get out there.

They’ll all come out swinging and give it their all.

“It’s possible that this is their final game, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

The call-up of Sam Billings is a sign of the problems.

