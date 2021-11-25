LATEST MAN UNITED NEWS: Haaland’should snub United,’ PSG ‘blocks Pochettino approach,’ Valverde and Rangnick interm

MANCHESTER UNITED are stepping up their search for a temporary manager, with Ernesto Valverde and Ralf Rangnick being the frontrunners.

United were dealt a setback in their pursuit of Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

Reports that the former Spurs manager could move to Old Trafford have enraged the French club, who have reportedly blocked an approach.

Any move for Poch, 49, has been put on hold until at least the summer.

Brendan Rodgers is still a contender, but United will have to fork out £8 million to lure him away from Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Valverde, the former manager of Barcelona, Valencia, and Athletic Bilbao, is a popular candidate to take over as United’s interim manager.

The 57-year-old Spaniard has been out of work since being replaced by the doomed Ronald Koeman at the Nou Camp last year.

And Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel wants Steve Bruce, a former teammate, to take over as interim manager at the Theatre of Dreams.

Meanwhile, Liverpool rivals Liverpool have urged Erling Haaland to join them over Manchester United or Chelsea.

Below you’ll find all of the latest Manchester United news, transfers, and rumors from Old Trafford…

Marcus Rashford and Burberry have teamed up to help underfunded schools across the UK build libraries.

Burberry has announced that it will fund the creation of libraries in ten underfunded schools in Manchester, Yorkshire, and London, as well as donating 8,000 books and training 200 additional teachers across the country.

In addition, the Marcus Rashford Book Club, a program created by Rashford and Macmillan Children’s Books earlier this year, will be implemented in all ten schools.

According to Dazed, Rashford said of his collaboration with Burberry, “These children need the escapism of reading more than most, and access to books should not be restricted by the area you grow up in.”

“In the aftermath of the pandemic, there was an urgent need for safe spaces – places where children could simply breathe and process their emotions.”

I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

BATTLE OF EUROPE

In the 2022 World Cup’s next round of qualifiers, Cristiano Ronaldo could face Robert Lewandowski in an epic showdown.

The draw for the next round of qualifying – which will include a two-round playoff – will take place at FIFA headquarters tomorrow.

Because Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal is a seeded team, while Lewandowski’s Poland is not, the two European nations could be pitted against each other.

The draw will take place tomorrow at 4 p.m. on SunSport…

