LATEST Man Utd transfer news: Juve eye Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo’s’reason Haaland started playing football,’ Pogba

MANCHESTER UNITED are pursuing Erling Haaland more aggressively.

Ralf Rangnick, United’s boss, is said to have spoken to Haaland’s father in the hopes of signing the Dortmund star, who has previously stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is the reason he began playing football.

In the meantime, despite being able to leave on a free transfer this summer, Paul Pogba is said to be staying put in January.

According to reports, the Red Devils want to complete the transfer of Boubacar Kamara in the January transfer window.

We also have the most up-to-date information on Edinson Cavani, who is being pursued by Juventus.

Kamara declines a move to Marseille.

Boubacar Kamara, a Premier League target, is set to leave Marseille on a free transfer next summer, according to reports.

According to L’Equipe, Man Utd is interested in signing the centre-back.

During the last summer transfer window, Kamara was linked with Arsenal.

From next month, he will be able to sign pre-contract agreements with English clubs.

Man United’s Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial are being tracked by Juventus.

Cavani is in the final six months of his contract, and under Ralf Rangnick, his opportunities have been limited.

In the meantime, Martial has stated that he will leave United in January.

And it’s possible that both men will join Juventus in Italy.

Martial has been linked with a move away from Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick and Anthony Martial are said to have held showdown talks.

After failing to impress at Old Trafford this season, the striker wants to leave next month.

And Sevilla are willing to give Martial a temporary reprieve by offering him a loan move until the summer.

Solskajer has made all of United’s acquisitions.

Ralf Rangnick will be given funds to help Man United prepare for a top-four finish.

But it’s not as if his predecessor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was short on cash during his tenure as manager…

United players who have been vaccinated, says Rangnick

“We have the majority of our players vaccinated, and there are a lot of them here.”

“However, the past two weeks have shown that even if you’ve been vaccinated, you can still get it, but you’re protected from severe symptoms.”

“Those who caught Covid here didn’t seem to be in any pain and had very minor symptoms.”

Rangnick’s work on Covid can be found here.

“We’ll train on Friday, take a day off on Christmas Day, and then have our final training session on Sunday before flying to Newcastle that evening.”

“As far as I could tell in practice today, they’re all in good shape.”

“They fulfilled their obligations…

