LATEST: Martinez lined up as Benitez at Everton – updates LIVE: Chelsea eye Perisic swoop, De Jong bid LATEST: Martinez lined up as Benitez at Everton – updates

Everton have sacked Rafael Benitez as manager, and Roberto Martinez, Wayne Rooney, and Kasper Hjelmund are among the frontrunners to replace him.

After reportedly making a £33.3 million bid for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, Chelsea are looking to make a big statement.

According to reports in Catalonia, the Catalans are holding out for £50 million, but that price could drop to £41.75 million if youngster Nico Gonzalez and Gavi continue to impress.

And the Holland ace is ready to listen in on what could be a watershed moment in contract negotiations.

Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic is also said to be a target for the Blues.

Real Madrid hopes to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and will close at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break falling during the final week of the window.

In the January transfer window, Chelsea will have to pay £50 million for Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona.

The Blues reportedly made a £33 million bid for De Jong to Barcelona earlier this week.

The offer is expected to be turned down because the Blaugrana want a higher fee to let the 24-year-old leave this month.

El Nacional reports that the west Londoners will have to pay £50 million to secure his services.

However, Thomas Tuchel’s side is up against Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the race for the Netherlands international.

Perisic is a target for Chelsea.

Ivan Perisic of Inter Milan is a target for Chelsea in the January transfer window.

In the wake of Ben Chilwell’s long-term injury, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in signing a left winger, according to The Mirror.

Inter is reportedly considering selling the Croatian international this month, as his contract is up in six months.

Tottenham and Arsenal are also said to be monitoring the 32-year-old, who can play in that position, but with only Marcos Alonso available, the west Londoners may be able to offer him regular game time.

