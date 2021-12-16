LATEST TRANSFER NEWS: Barcelona’meets with Raiola to discuss Haaland,’ Aguero RETIRES, and Joao Felix’s future LATEST TRANSFER NEWS: Barcelona’meets with Raiola to discuss Haaland,’ Aguero RETIRES, and Joao Felix’s future

LATEST TRANSFER NEWS: Barcelona’meet with Raiola to discuss Haaland,’ Aguero RETIRES, Joao Felix’s future LATEST TRANSFER NEWS: Barcelona’meet with Raiola to discuss Haaland,’ Aguero RETIRES, Joao Felix’s future LATEST TRANSFER

BARCELONA are said to have met with Erling Haaland’s super-agent Mino Raiola to discuss a possible transfer for the Dortmund star.

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs said to be monitoring the Norwegian striker’s situation.

Sergio Aguero, meanwhile, has given a tearful press conference after being forced to retire at the age of 33.

With 260 goals in 390 appearances, Aguero is City’s all-time leading scorer.

And we’ve got the latest on Joao Felix, with Enrique Cerezo, the president of Atletico Madrid, dismissing the idea that he’ll leave Wanda Metropolitano anytime soon.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Get all the latest transfer rumors and news right here…

BLOW ADEYEMI ADEYEMI ADEYEMI ADEYEMI

Karim Adeyemi of Red Bull Salzburg, who has been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Inter Milan, appears set on joining Borussia Dortmund this summer.

“Karim Adeyemi has been approached by Barcelona, Inter, and Liverpool,” transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted.

“His top priority remains Borussia Dortmund for the summer of 2022.

The personal terms agreement has been nearing completion for weeks.

“The final fee is still being discussed between BVB and RB Salzburg,” says the club.

WIRE FOR TRIPP

Manchester United could be offered Kieran Trippier by Atletico Madrid in exchange for Anthony Martial.

According to Eurosport, Atletico Madrid will ask United for a player in exchange for Martial.

And Trippier could be the Red Devils’ preferred transfer target in the coming window.

Manchester United have long admired the right-back and attempted to sign him after his successful Euro 2020 campaign with England.

NEWS FROM HAALAND

Barcelona’met with Mino Raiola’ to discuss the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, who has also been linked with Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

According to the Daily Mail, Barca president Joan Laporta met with Raiola to discuss transfer targets, including Haaland’s.

Despite the Blaugrana’s financial difficulties, the Norwegian international and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba continue to attract interest.

The meeting with the Italian agent was also said to have been “not casual.”

FELIX BLOW is a fictional character.

Enrique Cerezo, the president of Atletico Madrid, has dismissed speculation about Joao Felix’s departure.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United will suffer a major transfer setback as a result of this.

“He is a magnificent player,” Cerezo said to Mundo Deportivo.

“I believe he does not want to leave.”

He cannot be transferred to us.

We placed a wager on him in the form of…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.