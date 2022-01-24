LATEST TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea want Eden Hazard back, Tottenham have made a £20 million bid for Adama Traore, and Erling Haaland is on the move LATEST TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea want Eden Hazard back, Tottenham have made a £20 million bid for Adama Traore, and Erling

LATEST TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea wants Eden Hazard back, Tottenham has made a £20 million bid for Adama Traore, and Erling Haaland LATEST TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea wants Eden Hazard back, Tottenham has made a £20 million bid for Adama Traore, and Erling Haaland has

THE JANUARY transfer window is open, and deals are being made all over Europe!

Real Madrid has also expressed interest in Borussia Dortmund’s £80 million England sensation Jude Bellingham.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has provided an update on Chelsea’s attempts to re-sign Eden Hazard.

Tottenham’s bid for Adama Traore has reportedly increased to £20 million.

The transfer window began on January 1 and will end at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break falling during the final week of the window.

Here you will find the most recent transfer news, gossip, and updates…

Gunner is too expensive…

The £350,000-a-week Arsenal salary of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has frightened Juventus… and even Paris Saint-Germain’s mega-rich owners.

The 32-year-old striker is reportedly unwilling to join Saudi top-flight side Al Hilal on loan and prefers to remain in Europe.

However, it appears that fans such as Barcelona, Sevilla, AC Milan, and Marseille have ruled out paying all of his astronomical salaries.

Al Hilal, on the other hand, is said to be content with his current wage, with the option to purchase the Gabonese superstar in the summer.

After stripping Aubameyang of his captaincy and dismissing him for disciplinary reasons, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is considering his next move.

Dusan’s gaze is drawn to Turin.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic, a hot property, has been thwarted.

Instead, the striker is said to have agreed personal terms with Serie A giants Juventus.

Arsenal are looking for a new striker, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, and Eddie Nketiah all expected to leave by the summer.

And Vlahovic of Fiorentina, who scored 41 goals in 2021, was at the top of Mikel Arteta’s shortlist.

However, the £60 million man has agreed terms with Italian heavyweights Juve, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

If you can get it, it’s great work.

According to reports, Nice has joined the race to sign Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

The 29-year-old England international has yet to make an appearance for Manchester United in the Premier League this season.

And, as a result of his lack of opportunities at Old Trafford, he’s been linked with a number of January transfer window moves.

West Ham, where he spent the second half of last season on loan and scored nine goals in 16 games, is one of them.

Newcastle has also been mentioned as a possible suitor for Lingard, according to Sport…

