LATEST TRANSFER NEWS: Tottenham confident of signing Adama Traore, Barcelona want Chelsea’s Christensen, Haaland LATEST TRANSFER NEWS: Tottenham confident of signing Adama Traore, Barcelona want Chelsea’s Christensen, Haaland LATEST TRANSFER NEWS: Tottenham confident of signing Adama Tra

THE JANUARY TRANSFER WINTER MARKET IS OPEN, and deals are being made all over Europe.

Tottenham are expected to complete the signing of Adama Traore from Wolves.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a £60 million deal for Porto’s Colombian winger Luis Diaz, according to SunSport.

The Reds are also interested in Barcelona’s wonderkid Gavi, and are willing to pay him 50 TIMES his current salary.

Philippe Coutinho has returned to the Premier League after a three-year absence.

A loan offer from Aston Villa has been accepted by Barcelona, bringing the former Liverpool star back to England.

Real Madrid hopes to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Meanwhile, the FA Cup is in its third round, and the major Premier League clubs are competing.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and will close at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break occurring during the final week of the window.

Here you’ll find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

Tottenham are said to be ‘confident’ of completing Adama Traore’s transfer this month.

Traore, a 25-year-old winger for Wolves, has been linked with a move to North London for months.

‘There is confidence that a deal can be done’ for Traore before the end of the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Philippe Coutinho, meanwhile, flew to France in style to complete his medical ahead of his loan move to Aston Villa.

Last week, the 29-year-old Brazilian agreed to a short-term deal in the Midlands with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard.

With wife Aine and friend Juan Vasconcellos, the out-of-favour Barcelona player flew to France on a private jet.

Newcastle, on the other hand, isn’t having much luck in the transfer market, with reports claiming that a move for Sven Botman is off.

Lille regard Botman, 21, as ‘untouchable,’ and will begin negotiations on a new contract in the summer, despite the fact that his current contract does not expire until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Finally, Barcelona is said to have ruled themselves out of contention for Arsenal target Renato Sanches.

The Lille midfielder, according to El Nacional, is ready for a new challenge this summer.

Xavi, however, believes Sanches lacks the necessary qualities to succeed in Spain.

