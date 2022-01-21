Laura, Coatbridge, Sew Confident Glasgow’s Lead Tutor and General Manager

Laura, from Coatbridge, is the Lead Tutor and General Manager of Sew Confident Glasgow.

We’ll meet Laura tonight, who will tell us about her journey to becoming a seamstress and running her own business teaching others how to sew and create beautiful clothing.

I’ve always had a creative streak in me.

I remember drawing pictures of my designs that I wanted to make when I was a kid, and I was always drawn to art, craft, and design rather than academic subjects in school.

Because both my grandmother and great grandmother were dressmakers, sewing supplies were always present in our home when I was growing up.

I still have an old biscuit tin full of their threads and thimbles in my sewing room at home, which I doubt I’ll ever use.

My final collection was based on utility wear and heavily influenced by my love of Star Wars while I was studying fashion at Glasgow Caledonian University.

I painstakingly embroidered an X-wing fighter blueprint onto a wool coat, and I’ve only recently resumed hand embroidery.

I’m also a milliner with a degree in fashion design.

Subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

When I graduated from university, I got a job at John Lewis demonstrating sewing machines, which I thoroughly enjoyed.

I sold a machine to the manager of a high-end accessory store, and she lured me into a career in retail management.

My role as a manager for various high street stores was made redundant after about 15 years, and I decided to return to a more creative environment.

I was fortunate enough to land a job as an illustrator for Libby Walker, one of the most inspiring women I’ve ever met.

The skills I learned and the people I met through Libby led me to found Sew Confident, a company that offers sewing classes to people of all ages and skill levels, ranging from knitting blankets and crocheting Christmas decorations to sewing clothes and lampshades, as well as providing a relaxing environment where people can de-stress while making new friends.

Basically, I spend a lot of my time looking at pretty patterns and converting them into class ideas, which is incredible.

In addition, I schedule classes and serve as a point of contact for all of our students.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.