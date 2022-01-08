Laurence Maguire, Harry Maguire’s Chesterfield teammate, and his family are rooting for him at home against Ukraine following his trip to Russia.

Laurence, Harry’s younger brother, is likely to be his biggest armchair supporter during England’s match against Ukraine.

The Chesterfield defender, who also plays for the Three Lions C team, will have to keep a close eye on his older brother from home this evening due to Covid restrictions.

According to the Derbyshire Times, members of the Man United captain’s family were unable to travel to Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, which will host England’s quarter-final match.

Laurence’s trip to Russia to support Harry during the 2018 World Cup, where England lost to Croatia in the semi-finals, is a far cry.

And the Maguire family will be rooting for the Red Devils’ centre-back, who is aiming for the Three Lions’ first Euros semi-final since 1996.

“We’re having a bit of a gathering tonight with family and friends, so hopefully we’ll be jumping around later,” Laurence told the Derbyshire Times.

“It’s a shame we won’t be able to go out there.”

We’d all be there if it hadn’t been for Covid.

“It’s disappointing because you always want to follow him wherever he goes, especially in a major tournament quarterfinal.”

Laurence, 24, is a product of Chesterfield FC’s academy. He was born in Sheffield.

In 2016, he made his National League first-team debut in a 2-1 EFL Trophy win over Wolverhampton Wanderers reserves.

The versatile centre-back, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, is a member of England’s c-team, a non-league national team.

And the player, the youngest of three Maguire brothers, admitted to feeling nervous while watching his older brother Harry and his teammates defeat Germany 2-0.

“I get nervous watching him a lot of the time, but especially this tournament,” Laurence added.

“I couldn’t really watch him in the Germany game for the first 10-15 minutes because my stomach was turning.”

“I’m always watching every move he makes, every kick he takes.”

“I woke up with butterflies, nerves, and a little bit of excitement this morning, but hopefully by 10 p.m. tonight, we’ll all be jumping for joy.”

Laurence is said to talk on the phone with Harry and his oldest brother Joe, 29, on a regular basis.

The Derbyshire Times reports that Harry Maguire, the Red Devils captain, will receive a text message from his younger brother.

The former Leicester City ace, who came back from an ankle injury during the tournament, put in a strong defensive performance for his team during their

