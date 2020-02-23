Laureus World Sports Awards: Sportsmail goes exclusively behind the scenes at Berlin ceremony

A host of sporting greats were honoured for their achievements at the annual Laureus World Sports Awards, held in Berlin on Monday night, and Sportsmail’s photographer Andy Hooper was allowed exclusive behind the scenes access to capture the glitzy ceremony in all of its glory.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and football superstar Lionel Messi shared the Laureus Sportsman of the Year. Hamilton, 35, a six-time world champion and Barcelona star Messi, 32, share the award for their achievements in 2019.

This is the first time a footballer has won the award and also the first occasion in the event’s 20-year history when the jury reached a tied decision.

‘I am honoured to be the first to win this award being a sportsperson coming from a team sport,’ Messi said from Barcelona via a video message.

Hamilton who did attend the event was presented with his award by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

The Brit acknowledged the responsibility of the world’s top sports stars to push for greater diversity

‘Our sport has very little to no diversity – it’s an issue we’re continually facing,’ he said.

‘It is all our responsibility to use our platforms for that: really pushing for gender equality, inclusivity, really making sure we are engaging and representing where the world is today.’

The Mercedes driver also vowed to continue to take a lead in the fight against climate change.

Hamilton sold his £25million private jet last year and has stated his desire to become carbon-neutral despite accusations of hypocrisy as he successfully pursued a sixth world drivers’ title.

‘I’m very conscious of the effect we’re all having on the environment which is such a key issue today,’ he added.

‘I’m beginning to make changes and trying to be part of the solution rather than the problem, and try to encourage other people to follow in my footsteps to build a better world.

‘We’re in a really difficult and challenging time where we’re putting our future and our children’s futures at risk because of what we’re doing to the environment.’

Hamilton will match Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles if he retains his crown in the new Formula One season which begins in Australia next month.

US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, who won five titles at the 2019 world championships in Stuttgart to leave her with a record 25 world gold medals, took the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award for the third time.

‘It means the world to me, this is my third Laureus award and I’m really grateful,’ said Biles in a video message.

South Africa, who won the 2019 Rugby World Cup, were named Team of the Year, beating Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and the USA women’s football team.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was joined on stage by six South African team-mates to collect the trophy.

‘With this group of players, we came together for the love of the game with one goal and fought so hard for each other,’ Kolisi told the audience in Berlin.

‘We gave everything we had to win the trophy and hopefully inspire kids for generations to come.’

Snowboarding sensation Chloe Kim, 19, won the Action Sportsperson Award after taking gold medals at the world championship halfpipe and X Games super pipe.

Oksana Masters, who was born with limb impairments caused by radiation from Chernobyl and was later adopted in the USA, won the Sportsperson with a Disability Award.

The 30-year-old won five gold medals and a silver at the world para nordic skiing championships and also took the cross-country overall world cup title.

She also won silver medals in the road race and time trial H5 at the para cycling road world championships.

Colombia’s Egan Bernal, 22, who became the youngest rider to win the Tour de France for 110 years, won the Breakthrough Award after winning the world’s top cycling race in what was only his second three-week classic event.

‘I’m really happy, this is a big result for me in my career,’ the Colombian said in a video.

German F3 driver Sophia Floersch scooped the Comeback of the Year award for racing once again at the Macau Grand Prix last November, a year after a crash on the same circuit left her with a spinal fracture.

Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar won the public vote for the Top Sporting Moment over the last 20 Years for leading his country to victory at the 2011 World Cup at the sixth attempt.

German basketball star Dirk Nowitzki was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sporting superstars including Boris Becker, Ruud Gullit, Arsene Wenger and Carles Puyol were all in attendance for the star-studded celebration.

The categories at the awards included the World Action Sportsperson Of The Year, World Sportswoman Of The Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Sporting Moment Of The Year, World Breakthrough Of The Year, World Comeback Of The Year, World Sportsman Of The Year, World Sportsperson Of The Year With A Disability, World Team Of The Year, Sport For Good Award and Exceptional Achievement Award.

Established in 1999, the awards recognise individuals and teams from the world of sports and their sporting achievements throughout the year, supporting the work of Laureus Sport for Good, which advocates more than 160 community projects in more than 40 countries across the world.

The organisation attempts to use the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage, and prove that sport has the power to change the world.