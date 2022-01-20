Lawrence Okolie claims Mairis Briedis tattooed Jake Paul’s name on him ‘for clout’ as the Brit prepares for a unification fight.

LAWRENCE OKOLIE thinks it’s a’sad’ state of affairs that Mairis Breidis has Jake Paul’s name tattooed on his body in the hopes of getting into a fight with the social media star.

Breidis, the IBF and Ring Magazine cruiserweight champion, has been chasing a fight with the YouTuber for over a year and has recently tattooed his name on his left leg.

The WBO 200-pound champion Okolie was taken aback by the strange tattoo, which he believes is a result of The Problem Child’s ‘clout’.

“I agree with you [that it’s a sad state of affairs,” the boohooMan ambassador told SunSport.

“However, I have a feeling it’s a hoax.”

It’s the only option.

“If it’s true, it’s a shame that a world champion tattooed the name of another man, an inexperienced boxer and former YouTuber, all for the sake of clout.”

When big-money unification fights with himself and Ilunga Makabu are on the table, Okolie, 29, doesn’t understand why Breidis is chasing a showdown with a YouTuber.

“It’s sad,” he continued, “especially when there are several bigger paydays with other boxers on the table.”

“It’s a strange one, a bit bizarre, but everyone has their own goals and perspectives in life.”

Briedis’ attempts to entice Paul, 24, into a fight have gone unnoticed thus far.

And Okolie claims that his numerous attempts to persuade the former Disney star to fight have failed miserably.

“I think he’s probably thinking about what he wants to do after boxing,” he continued.

It’s strange, I don’t know.

“Perhaps he wants to improve his social media presence.

I’m not sure why.

“It did, however, get everyone talking, which is a good thing.”

“However, what is the end result of all of this?” says the narrator.

Hackney thug Okolie is preparing to defend his WBO title for the second time against Poland’s Michael Cieslak.

The fight between the two will headline a stacked card at the O2 Arena on February 27.

