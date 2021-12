Lawrence Taylor, a former NFL player, has been arrested in Florida, according to reports.

Lawrence Taylor, a former NFL running back, has been arrested in Florida, according to reports.

Lawrence Taylor, an NFL legend, was reportedly arrested in South Florida on Thursday night.

Two felonies have been charged against the eight-time All-Pro linebacker.

The charges were allegedly brought against Taylor after he allegedly failed to notify authorities that he had changed his home address, as a registered sex offender is required to do.

