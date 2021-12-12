Lawrence Taylor’s Surprising Admission Is Met With Mixed Reactions Throughout The NFL

Lawrence Taylor’s Surprising Admission Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL

Lawrence Taylor is regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, but the New York Giants legend appears to be uninterested in the current game.

Taylor admitted in an interview that the New York Giants are essentially unimportant to him.

He had no idea who his team’s quarterback was.

Taylor exclaimed, “Daniel Jones is the [what?]”

“Are you telling me Eli [Manning] is no longer the quarterback? Get out of here!”

Eli Manning was still the quarterback the last time Taylor, 62, watched the Giants.

NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor’s Surprising Admission

NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor’s Surprising Admission