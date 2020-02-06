Lazio equal 17-game unbeaten record set by Sven Goran Eriksson in 1999 but miss chance to go second

Lazio have stretched their unbeaten run in Serie A to a club record 17 games but missed out on the chance to move to second.

The Italian side played out a frustrating 0-0 home draw against Verona on Wednesday.

Lazio, who had won 12 of their last 13 matches to emerge as title contenders, are third with 50 points from 22 games, four behind leaders Juventus and two adrift of Inter Milan.

The club also stayed unbeaten for 17 successive Serie A matches under Sven Goran Eriksson in 1999.

The Swede managed Lazio before taking the England job and he had great success in Rome, winning the club’s second ever Serie A title as well as a number of domestic and European trophies.

Verona, who remained ninth on 31 points, had the first chance in the 16th minute when Thomas Strakosha saved midfielder Matteo Pessina’s attempt.

Lazio had an opportunity through Ciro Immobile, but the league’s top scorer was denied by Marco Silvestri who also tipped away Luis Alberto’s 25-metre drive early on the second half.

Strakosha salvaged a point for Lazio with a decisive save to deny Marco Borini five minutes from time.

Current manager Simone Inzaghi said he was disappointed at the draw but ‘could not have asked for more’ from his players.

He said: ‘Despite the fact it ended 0-0 with some regret for the result, I think our fans enjoyed themselves.

‘We stayed sharp, hit the upright twice and I objectively could not have asked for any more from the lads.’