LB Jaylon Smith will be added to the Giants’ roster.

The Giants make a decision on LB Jaylon Smith’s roster spot.

The New York Giants are bolstering their linebacking corps with the addition of a former Cowboys star.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the G-Men are promoting LB Jaylon Smith from the practice squad to the active roster.

RapSheet tweeted, “(hashtag)Giants have signed LB Jaylon Smith to the 53-man roster.”

The #Giants have signed LB Jaylon Smith to the 53-man roster. https://t.co/BlysbcCXL5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2021