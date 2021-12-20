LB Jaylon Smith will be added to the Giants’ roster.

The Giants make a decision on LB Jaylon Smith’s roster spot.
The New York Giants are bolstering their linebacking corps with the addition of a former Cowboys star.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the G-Men are promoting LB Jaylon Smith from the practice squad to the active roster.
RapSheet tweeted, “(hashtag)Giants have signed LB Jaylon Smith to the 53-man roster.”
Giants Make Roster Decision On LB Jaylon Smith
The #Giants have signed LB Jaylon Smith to the 53-man roster. https://t.co/BlysbcCXL5
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2021
Jaylon Smith making a tackle on his first play as a Giant pic.twitter.com/zBqYzmN5YY
— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 19, 2021