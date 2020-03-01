Leagues across Europe under threat due to coronavirus with fixtures at risk 

Leagues across Europe are under threat because of coronavirus, with scores of fixtures at risk.

So far Italy is the only country that has seen postponements. Five matches were due to be played behind closed doors, including Juventus against Inter, but have now been postponed until May 13.

On Saturday night, the umbrella body for Europe’s leagues warned other countries could soon follow suit.

‘Our members are making preparations and I can see countries having to play games behind closed doors if the virus spreads,’ European Leagues president Lars-Christer Olsson told The Mail on Sunday.

The Swiss government has already suspended all events involving more than 1,000 people.

‘The number of people getting ill is increasing and that will have an effect on matches,’ added Olsson. ‘I can see a scenario where playing behind closed doors could well happen.’

UEFA’s top brass will use their meeting in Amsterdam on Monday to discuss their options. The fact that the opening game of Euro 2020 is being staged in Rome – in the European country most affected by the virus – is of growing concern. As is the fact that the tournament is being staged in 12 cities across the continent.

FIFA’s medical committee chairman Michel d’Hooghe says a balance has to be struck between prevention and overreaction.

He told The Mail on Sunday: ‘For the moment, calling off all European football is a step too far but who’s to say we can say the same in a week?’