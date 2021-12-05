Leandro Trossard of Brighton screams in pain after suffering a horrifying elbow injury before being stretchered off the pitch.

Leandro Trossard, a key player for Brighton, was stretchered off at Southampton after suffering a horrific elbow injury.

In the dying minutes of the game, the Belgian was fouled from behind by Nathan Redmond, and the awkward landing left him writhing in pain.

With just minutes remaining on the clock, Trossard, 27, collapsed inside his own half and received seven minutes of treatment on the St Mary’s pitch.

He went down after being nudged in the back in mid-air while jumping for a ball.

Graham Potter had used all of his substitutes, meaning his team had to play the 11 MINUTES of stoppage time with only 10 men.

Brighton, who were trailing 1-0 to the Saints when Trossard went down, used extra time to their advantage and equalized late through Neal Maupay, just like they did at West Ham on Wednesday.

The enigmatic striker got on the end of Jakub Moder’s deflected shot to equalize and deny Southampton a crucial three points.

The home team took the lead in the first half thanks to Chelsea loanee Armando Broja’s fifth goal of the season.

They couldn’t hold on to the win, which would have put them in 11th place instead of 14th.

Brighton are in ninth place.

It’s unclear how long Trossard will be out, but given his reaction and the need for a stretcher, many Seagulls fans expect him to be out for a long time.

“It was an elbow,” Potter said after the game, “and we don’t think it was as bad as first thought.”

“However, once again, we haven’t had a lot of information.

“The early diagnosis is a little more optimistic; we’ll have to see how things progress over the next few days.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.

Captain Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Steven Alzate, and Danny Welbeck are all out due to injury for the south coast side.

On Sunday, December 12th, they will play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Then there’s Wolves, Manchester United, Brentford, and Chelsea.