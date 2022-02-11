LeBron James and Kevin Durant have chosen the rosters for the NBA All-Star game in 2022.

In February, Cleveland will host the 71st NBA All-Star Game.

James will play in his 18th All-Star game after Durant is ruled ineligible due to injury.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets selected their team rosters for the NBA All-Star Game in February 2022 on Thursday.

The two captains of Team LeBron and Team Durant have chosen their starters and reserves for the 71st NBA All-Star Game, which will be held on Feb.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, has 20 seats.

Next weekend, James, 37, will play in his 18th NBA All-Star Game, tying him with NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Due to a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee, Durant, a 12-time NBA All-Star, will be unable to participate in this year’s All-Star game.

Durant was replaced this week by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, according to the NBA.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, who had previously been selected as an All-Star reserve, was drafted with the starters to take Durant’s place.

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) are the starting lineup for Team LeBron.

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), James Harden (Brooklyn Nets), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) are among the reserve players.

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) are the starters for Team Durant.

Reserves: LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)