LeBron James apologizes to LA Lakers fans for a disappointing season.

LeBron James apologizes to LA Lakers fans for the team’s disappointing season.

With a 21-22 win-loss record in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently ranked eighth.

On Monday, LeBron James apologized to Los Angeles Lakers fans for the team’s poor performance and promised, “We’ll be better.”

“(hashtag)LakerNation, I apologize and promise we’ll do better!” James tweeted.

The Lakers have a 21-22 win-loss record in the Western Conference after the first half of the season, including three straight losses.

Russell Westbrook, the Thunder’s star guard, has recently been chastised by his fans for his poor shooting performance.

This season, James averaged 28.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.

James has won NBA championships with the Miami Heat (2), Cleveland Cavaliers (2), and Los Angeles Lakers on four occasions (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020).

Since 2018, he has been with the Los Angeles Lakers.