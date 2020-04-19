LeBron James’ frustration

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James believes it would not be a great end to the season for him if they do not have the chance to finish the league championship, one of the best he has ever done.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the day the playoffs were due to start, James acknowledged that he was considering that there might not be an end to this championship.

Five weeks ago, James and the Lakers were the center of current affairs and conversation in the NBA, when the team was 49-14 and they were the best team in the Western Conference.

James was in the midst of one of the best seasons of an already legendary career of three league titles and four league Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards.

But on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert of France tested positive for the coronavirus, the NBA season was suspended.

This past Friday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver indicated that “there is still no timetable for the return to the season, so there is much uncertainty regarding the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.”

It should be remembered that the United States is currently the epicenter of the pandemic with almost 717,000 cases and more than 33,000 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.