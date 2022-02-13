LeBron James has just set a new NBA record.

LeBron James has recently set a new NBA record.

Throughout his career, LeBron James has broken numerous NBA records, and we can now add one more to his list.

James now holds the record for most points scored in the regular season and playoffs combined in the NBA.

In the second half of Saturday night’s Warriors-Lakers game, he broke the record.

Before James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the record.

