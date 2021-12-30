LeBron James Makes an Open Acknowledgement About The NBA’s Future

LeBron James is 37 years old today, but he still has the ability to put teams on his back in a way that few all-time greats have.

But has he considered his future, or even retirement?

After a win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, LeBron James admitted to the media that he isn’t as young as he once was.

While he admitted to thinking about it, he believes he is playing at too high a level to devote “too much thought” to it.

“I know I’m on the opposite side of the hill from where I was before.

“I’m aware of that,” said LeBron.

“But, you know, I’ve thought about it, and here’s where I’m at.”

“I haven’t given it much thought because I’m still playing at a high level.”

“But I’m in Year 19, and I’m not planning on doing another 19, so I’m not even halfway through my career.”

On the other side of the hill is where I am.

As a result, we’ll see where the game leads me.

We’ll see where my body and mind take me.

I can play the game as long as my mind and body stay fresh,” he added.

