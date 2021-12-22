LeBron James Makes An Open Admission About The Lakers’ Situation

LeBron James Is Upfront About The Lakers’ Situation

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James continued their up-and-down season.

Los Angeles lost 108-88 to the Phoenix Suns, dropping to 16-16 on the season.

To say the purple and gold’s journey hasn’t been easy thus far would be an understatement.

Injuries have plagued the Lakers, including those to James and Anthony Davis.

They now have several players on the bench due to COVID protocols, but to be fair, pretty much every team in the league does at this point.

Following the Lakers’ loss last night, in which they used their NBA-leading 17th different starting lineup of the season, James addressed the situation, saying he can’t accurately assess his team because so many players have come and gone.

“How can we fully assess what we have when we haven’t been whole?” James said, according to ESPN.com. “I can’t remember the last time we played the same starting lineup and had the same rotation coming off the bench.”

“It’s been a long time since we last saw each other.”

As a result, evaluating that is difficult.”

