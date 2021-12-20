‘LeBron James of Soccer’ – Watch as a man tries to sell a signed Pulisic shirt on Pawn Stars, comparing the Chelsea ace to Messi.

‘LeBron James of Soccer’ – Watch as a man tries to sell a signed Pulisic shirt on Pawn Stars, comparing the Chelsea midfielder to Lionel Messi.

When trying to sell a signed shirt, an American fan compared Christian Pulisic to Lionel Messi and even LeBron James.

The winger is regarded as one of the most well-known players in his homeland.

One fan, however, went a little overboard when trying to sell a signed Pulisic Chelsea jersey for £1,130.

“This guy’s like the phenom guy, right? The LeBron James of soccer?” host Corey Harrison said on the TV show Pawn Stars.

“Definitely,” the would-be entrepreneur responded.

“I’m at the pawn shop today to try and sell my signed Christian Pulisic jersey,” he continued.

“I’m a big soccer fan, and Christian Pulisic is one of my favorites.”

He didn’t seem to know much about him, despite being such a big fan.

“He plays center-midfield and sometimes center-forward,” Harrison said when asked what position the Chelsea ace plays.

“He’s one of the top players in the Premier League,” he continued, “which is pretty rare for an American.”

“On the Chelsea team, he’s probably one of the most watched.”

The show then brought in an ‘expert’ to judge the shirt, whose owner was looking to sell it for around £1,130.

“Christian Pulisic is one of the finest soccer players, or football players, in the world, and he plays in England, for Chelsea,” the ‘expert’ said after being summoned.

“This kid is 22 years old, so you can imagine the talent he possesses.”

“We think of Messi or Ronaldo, and this kid has already been compared to them all.”

Despite these lofty comparisons, Pulisic’s body of work falls short.

This season, he has only started four Premier League games due to his inability to stay fit.

He has two goals and one assist in 12 appearances this season.

The fans in the United Kingdom couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“Christian Pulisic plays for Chelseashire FC United, an English soccer team,” one joked.

Pulisic, a stalwart in the Chelsea midfield, is widely regarded as the best player in the Premier League, with comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.”

“(dollar)1500 for a signed American Alex Iwobi jersey?” said another.

