LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers tests positive for COVID-19.

Due to NBA health and safety protocols, LeBron James did not play in Tuesday’s 117-92 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

The NBA announced on Tuesday that LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, has entered health and safety protocols after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to an NBA statement, “the Lakers learned of James’ situation Tuesday morning, coach Frank Vogel said, and arranged for transportation to take him back to Los Angeles from Sacramento,” where the team was playing on the road.

According to the report, James could be benched for at least 10 days unless he returns two negative PCR tests within 24 hours.

Since the start of the regular season, James is the 17th player known to have entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

He has won four NBA championships (2012, 2013, 2016, and 2020) with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

The 36-year-old averaged 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists this season.

The Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 117-92 on Tuesday without LeBron James.