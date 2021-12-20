LeBron James responds in two words to a statistic about his career.

LeBron James’ longevity in the NBA has been one of the most remarkable aspects of his career.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward is still capable of playing at a high level at the age of 36.

On Monday, James passed a significant milestone in his basketball career, demonstrating how much of his life he has devoted to the sport.

According to Brady Klopfer of SBNation, Dec.

On this day in 2021, James will have played professionally for exactly half of his life.

It’s been exactly 6,752 days since his birth and 6,752 days since his draft day.

James, who is currently in his 19th NBA season, was alerted to the significance of Monday’s event and responded on Twitter.

“MAN WHAT!!!” James exclaimed on Twitter on Monday, obviously taken aback.

