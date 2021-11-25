LeBron James’ Response To His One-Game Suspension Is Direct

LeBron James’ Reaction To His One-Game Suspension Is Direct.

LeBron James watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the New York Knicks two days ago.

James was on the bench for a different reason after missing a significant portion of the season due to injuries.

LeBron and Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart had gotten into an altercation just a few days prior, which resulted in Stewart bleeding.

James swung his left arm directly into Stewart’s face while fighting for a rebound.

The Pistons big man attempted to exact vengeance after seeing blood on his face, but was stopped by teammates.

Stewart was given a two-game suspension, while LeBron was given a one-game suspension for his actions.

LeBron missed a game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden as a result of his suspension.

James was furious.

Here’s what he had to say about the suspension, according to ESPN:

LeBron tried to justify his contact with Stewart by saying it was “accidental.”

“On the free throw line, there was a boxout.”

“His elbow got kind of high, and it threw me off balance a little bit,” James explained. “His elbow lifted my arm, and I basically tried to swim down on him, on his arm.”

“And he got off balance when I swung down on his arm, and the left side of my hand grazed his face…But it was definitely an accident.”

James returned from a game absence with 39 points in an overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

LeBron James’ Reaction To His One-Game Suspension Is Direct

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To 1-Game Suspension

LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To 1-Game Suspension