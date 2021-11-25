LeBron James’ Response To His One-Game Suspension Is Direct

LeBron James’ Reaction To His One-Game Suspension Is Direct.
LeBron James watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the New York Knicks two days ago.
James was on the bench for a different reason after missing a significant portion of the season due to injuries.
LeBron and Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart had gotten into an altercation just a few days prior, which resulted in Stewart bleeding.
James swung his left arm directly into Stewart’s face while fighting for a rebound.
The Pistons big man attempted to exact vengeance after seeing blood on his face, but was stopped by teammates.
Stewart was given a two-game suspension, while LeBron was given a one-game suspension for his actions.
LeBron missed a game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden as a result of his suspension.
James was furious.
Here’s what he had to say about the suspension, according to ESPN:
LeBron tried to justify his contact with Stewart by saying it was “accidental.”
“On the free throw line, there was a boxout.”
“His elbow got kind of high, and it threw me off balance a little bit,” James explained. “His elbow lifted my arm, and I basically tried to swim down on him, on his arm.”
“And he got off balance when I swung down on his arm, and the left side of my hand grazed his face…But it was definitely an accident.”
James returned from a game absence with 39 points in an overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.
LeBron James’ Reaction To His One-Game Suspension Is Direct
wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]
LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To 1-Game Suspension
LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To 1-Game Suspension
“I mean, it’s some bulls—. But whatever…I was devastated,” James told ESPN. “It’s my favorite place in the world to play, so I was looking forward to it. But it is what it is.”