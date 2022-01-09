LeBron James Reveals His Thoughts On Wizards Announcer

LeBron James Explains His Feelings About Wizards Announcer

During last night’s game between the Wizards and the Rockets, Washington color commentator Glenn Consor made a highly divisive remark about Houston rookie Kevin Porter Jr.

Consor seemed to make a reference to Porter’s late father’s history shortly after the guard hit a clutch shot to put his Rockets in front.

“You have to give credit,” Consor explained.

“Kevin Porter Jr., like his father, pulled the trigger at the precise moment.”

Bryan Kevin Porter Sr. admitted to first-degree manslaughter in the 1993 shooting of a 14-year-old girl.

In 2004, he was shot and killed in a bar fight.

These insensitive remarks infuriated many people, including NBA superstar LeBron James.

The Lakers forward expressed his displeasure with the Wizards broadcaster earlier today.

“Oh he thought this was cool, huh?? Nah, we ain’t going for it,” James wrote.

“Sorry, but this isn’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be?”

I pray for you, but you have no place in our beautiful game.”

Consor apologized for his words earlier today, explaining that he mistook Kevin Porter Jr. for Kevin Porter, a former Washington player.

LeBron later clarified his remarks following his apology.

“I’d never met him before.

I don’t know who he is.

As I stated in my tweet, I pray for him.

But I can’t let that comment about a guy who looks up to me (Kevin Porter Jr.) slide,” he said, according to Kyle Goon of the Lakers.

LeBron also stated that while he “believes it was a blunder,” he does not believe that Consor should be let off the hook simply because he apologized.

