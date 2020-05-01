LeBron James wants to (really) end the season: “I’m ready and our team is ready” – NBA

The Lakers superstar is very clearly in favor of continuing the NBA season.

LeBron James is not immune to aging if he seems to be better suited to it than anyone else. So we understand that the quadruple MVP, at 35, has no desire to see the 2019-20 NBA season definitively stopped. And thus one of his last chances to lift, for the fourth time, the Larry O’Brien trophy to fly away. Recall that the regular season has been stopped since March 11 and the announcement of the contamination of the international tricolor of Utah Rudy Gobert at Covid-19. It must be said that the Los Angeles Lakers are among the big favorites in the title race.

Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season ??? That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we ​​would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything. – LeBron James (@KingJames) April 30, 2020

The fact remains that “LBJ” responds, in a tweet, to rumors that certain leaders and agents are pushing to end 2019-20: “This is not true at all. I don’t know anyone who says that kind of thing. As soon as it is without risk, we would like to end our season. I am ready and our team is ready. Nobody should cancel anything. ” The message is clear … No doubt it will be heard in high places.

The NBA at Mickey’s to finish the season?

At the time of the season suspension, the Lakers led the West with 49 wins and 14 losses. It is one of four franchises already qualified for play-offs with Milwaukee, Toronto and Boston in the East. LeBron James, on the other hand, was 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game.

One possible playing ground for NBA if finishing season becomes safe for league and players: Walt Disney World Resort property in Orlando, sources tell @[email protected] League has kept different scenarios in mind. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2020

NBA boss Adam Silver has yet to make a decision on the rest of the season, ruling out no options, even the final stop. In recent weeks, however, the trend has been more optimistic. With all the teams gathered in one place, in a bubble? This is one of the tracks being explored. Besides, Shams Charania from The Athletic and Stadium in recent hours, the Disney World hypothesis near Orlando was discussed. We also talked about Los Angeles or Las Vegas. The NBA will in any case authorize the reopening of certain training halls from May 8. For the rest, be patient.