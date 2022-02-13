LeBron’s Reaction To An Old Highlight Video Is Hilarious.

LeBron James is one of the world’s most well-known figures.

But “The King” was just “that kid over there with the nappy afro” before establishing himself as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

On Saturday, a video of a 16-year-old LeBron James being discovered at ABCD camp went viral on Twitter, attracting the attention of even James himself.

LeBron, whose hairline isn’t quite what it was 20 years ago, responded to the video with his trademark self-deprecating humor.

“Wow! I’ve never seen some of this before.

The 37-year-old wrote, “Well, I wish I still had that Nappy Afro! (hashtag)ThekidfromAKRON.”

