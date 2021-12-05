Lee Corso’s Photo From The SEC Championship Game Is Going Viral
Lee Corso, 86, is a die-hard fan of college football.
On ESPN’s College GameDay, the longtime college football analyst spent Saturday morning previewing Saturday’s busy day of conference championships.
After a few hours, he was up close and personal with a major college football game.
Corso was at the SEC Championship Game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.
Georgia is ranked first in the country
3 Alabama
He still appears to be a huge fan of the sport.
Please take a look.
Photo Of Lee Corso At SEC Championship Game Is Going Viral
This man is a national treasure,
Find someone who loves College Football as much as Lee Corso. pic.twitter.com/vdzwRxzATk
— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 4, 2021
“Zac, how’d you like that song?”
Corso trolled @zacbrownband with “Sweet Home Alabama” and picked the Tide to win the SEC title game 👀 pic.twitter.com/vM6e3bsonR
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 4, 2021