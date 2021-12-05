Lee Corso’s Photo From The SEC Championship Game Is Going Viral

Lee Corso, 86, is a die-hard fan of college football.

On ESPN’s College GameDay, the longtime college football analyst spent Saturday morning previewing Saturday’s busy day of conference championships.

After a few hours, he was up close and personal with a major college football game.

Corso was at the SEC Championship Game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.

He still appears to be a huge fan of the sport.

Please take a look.

This man is a national treasure, Find someone who loves College Football as much as Lee Corso. pic.twitter.com/vdzwRxzATk — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 4, 2021