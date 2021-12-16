Lee McGregor’s fight on the Chisora-Parker 2 undercard has been postponed after his father was hit by a truck and is fighting for his life.

Lee McGregor’s fight on the Chisora-Parker 2 undercard has been postponed after his father was hit by a lorry and is fighting for his life.

The title defense of Lee MCGREGOR has been postponed after his father was struck by a lorry and taken to the hospital.

The 24-year-old flew back to Edinburgh from a training camp in Las Vegas to be with his critically ill father.

On Saturday’s undercard for the Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker rematch, the Scot was scheduled to defend his European bantamweight title against Armenia’s Narek Abgaryan.

However, the British champion withdrew from the fight due to injury and personal reasons.

“I’ve had a really tough couple of weeks to be honest and my head has been all over the place,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News.

“I hurt my hand, but I’ve been trying to train through it.”

It’s not a big deal.

“I might have been able to fight, but the news of my father being run over by a lorry and then being rushed to the hospital in critical condition, fighting for his life, was just too much.”

McGregor and Abgaryan are currently negotiating a new date, as the Scot requires time to recover from his hand injury.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

However, while he trained through the injury, news of his father’s life-threatening condition forced him to make a hasty return home.

McGregor says he’s on the mend now, but he still has several broken bones from the accident.

“He’ll be fine and on his way to recovery,” he added, “but it’ll be a long, long road.”

“He’s broken a lot of bones, but the most important thing is that he’s still alive.”

To be honest, I’m glad he’s still around.”