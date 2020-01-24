Lee Westwood crashes on a brutal day in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic

In the confines of the players’ lounge and in off the record conversations on the practice ground, a litany of torment and frustration came to characterize a brutal first day at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Pinched-in fairways and rock-hard greens led to scores soaring, with last week’s Abu Dhabi winner Lee Westwood tumbling to a 78 while Tommy Fleetwood, the best-ranked player in the field, could only manage a 75.

Whatever happened to the much-loved Majlis course, where glorious attacking golf is usually the order of the day and birdies almost as common as grains of sand?

‘Two years ago, the halfway cut fell at five under par and the players told us to toughen up the course because it was too easy,’ long-time tournament director Mike Stewart explained to Sportsmail.

‘So that’s what we’ve done. It’s certainly a lot tougher than it has been for a long time.’ Certainly, the old adage of ‘be careful what you wish for,’ must have been on the minds of many of the players as they left for the sanctuary of their hotel.

Last year, Bryson DeChambeau claimed the title by waltzing round in a 72 hole record total of 24 under par, which must have played its part as well in the radical makeover. With a stiffish breeze providing further protection, the American reckoned the course played at least four shots harder.

Sadly, parts of the layout are now verging on the unfair, including the usually brilliant risk-reward par five 18th, the scene of so much drama over the years. Now the firm fairway, which tilts at a sharp angle from the tee, is almost impossible to locate.

‘I hit a hybrid off that tee and still couldn’t hold the fairway,’ said DeChambeau, who was delighted with a 70. The consequence was that few were willing to risk going for the green in two over the water hazard, which made for boring viewing.

As the wind dropped for the late starters, Belgian Thomas Pieters took full advantage with a 67, with Englishman Eddie Pepperell the best-placed Brit following a 69.

Westwood is normally someone who’d relish taking on such a US Open-style puzzle, but he conceded he was exhausted following his victory in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and the merry-go-round that ensued. ‘I’ve now learned that I’m 46, not 26,’ was the veteran Englishman’s dry-witted verdict.