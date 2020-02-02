Leeds 0-1 Wigan: Bielsa’s promotion chasers lose to Latics again

Traumatic does not do justice to the impact on Leeds United of Wigan’s previous visit to Elland Road when Paul Cook’s men won here on a fatal day last April.

Remarkably, they repeated that trick as Joe Williams’ left-wing corner was deflected past Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and into his own net by Pablo Hernandez in the 59th minute.

Once again, Cook’s side turned the Championship table on its head by slaying Marcelo Biela’s promotion hopefuls and simultaneously boosting their survival prospects.

Let it be remembered that Leeds never recovered from their shock 2-1 home loss to the Latics on Good Friday last term.

From that point, automatic promotion slipped through their fingers before they lost to Derby in the play-offs and were left locked out of the Premier League for a sixteenth consecutive season.

After this result, which left Leeds just three points clear of third place, a crowd of 35,162 left Elland Road with a sickening sense of deja vu.

Bielsa, who saw his side typically dominate possession from start to finish but spurn several goalscoring opportunities, said: ‘I have nothing new to say.

‘This was an impossible match to lose, but we lost.

‘The single question is why we lost a match which we had to win?

‘We should have scored at least one of the 15 chances that we had.

‘It’s clear that the responsibility is on me as manager. But we are talking about a team who are second in the table.’

Bielsa’s dismay was in stark contrast to the delight of Cook, whose relegation-threatened side had beaten Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Cook beamed: ‘Last year’s win over Leeds was freakish – it a was million to one shot last season.

‘Leeds took control today but I thought we defended manfully and to have finished the week with six points is brilliant.

‘You know Leeds will throw caution to the wind and come at you, but that’s the style of play their manager believes in.

‘That bombardment came, in the second half certainly, but we stood up to that really well and showed desire, determination and a real spirit. I’m delighted.’

Bielsa deemed new signing Jean-Kevin Augustin not ready for his debut and Leeds toiled in vain all afternoon in front of goal with no reward.

The Whites went close early on when Helder Costa hit a fierce left-foot shot which drew a smart stop from Wigan goalkeeper David Marshall.

Moments later, on-loan Manchester City midfielder Jack Harrison showed impressive footwork to engineer the space to hit a low shot which rebounded off a post.

Chances continued to proliferate as Bamford, Costa and Harrison all went close to an opener.

After the break, Costa delivered a hanging cross which Bamford headed wide before Wigan struck the killer blow when Williams’ left-wing corner skimmed off Hernandez and past Casilla.

Leeds soon brought on Tyler Roberts and Bamford failed to convert another header before Roberts saw a shot deflected wide.

At the other end, Wigan twice went close on the counter-attack through Kieffer Moore, whose shot was blocked by Ben White, before Leeds old-boy Tom Pearce was denied by Stuart Dallas’ vital intervention as he shaped to shoot after breaking clear.

In the closing stages, Cedric Kipre headed off the line to keep Wigan’s lead intact and seal a famous victory at Leeds’ expense. Another one.

Cook, whose defender Antonee Robinson watched from the away end after his proposed move to Italian giants AC Milan fell through, added: ‘Leeds are a huge club with fans who crave success.

‘They will naturally feel all those negative things because of what went on last year.

‘But experience will drive Leeds on and their manager is that motivated it’s untrue. I’m sure they will go up to the Premier League very, very soon.’