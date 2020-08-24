Leeds aim to re-sign Cook following relegation with Bournemouth

Leeds United are looking at signing Lewis Cook from Bournemouth following their relegation to the Championship, according to reports.

Bournemouth were relegated after gaining just 34 points all season and will now likely lose some of their best players.

Nathan Ake has already joined Man City for £41 million, while David Brooks is linked with a move to Man Utd.

FEATURE: Ranking English club seasons in European football: Worst to best

The Cherries could also lose central midfielder Lewis Cook as Leeds are hoping to sign him, according to the Daily Star.

Marcelo Bielsa is currently in the process of improving his squad and it’s thought Cook would play well alongside Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds will be encouraged by Cook’s affinity for the Yorkshire club. The 23-year-old is thought to be a Whites fan and he came through their academy. He joined Bournemouth in 2016 for an undisclosed fee.

Cook has previously spoken of his admiration for Bielsa. He said: “I’ve spoken to a few of the lads that are still there, I think everyone knows, you can see even if you don’t know him like I don’t that he’s a great manager.

“A lot of other managers say the same, the way he has them playing is great and he must be doing something right.”

Cook will be tempted to move back to Elland Road if the two clubs can agree on a price. A transfer will give the player the chance to remain in the Prem and Bournemouth the chance to raise funds.

Leeds have been busy during this transfer window. They’ve signed five players so far, including Helder Cost from Wolves for £16 million.

They’ve been linked with Liverpool pair Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster, who would provide some firepower going forward.

Bielsa is also searching for a centre back partner for Liam Cooper.

Former loanee Ben White has returned to Brighton after impressing during the last campaign. Leeds have had two bids rejected for the Englishman, although they could come back with an improved offer.