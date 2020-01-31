Leeds announce loan signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig

Leeds have secured the loan signing of RB Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin until the end of the season.

Leeds – currently sitting second in the Championship after 28 matches – confirmed the initial loan move on Monday morning for Augustin, who completed a transfer to Leipzig in 2017 for £11million.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa has reinforced his attacking options as Leeds bid to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

🙌 #WelcomeJKA pic.twitter.com/OXRY7vvidA

Bielsa was keen to bring in a new striker after Arsenal cut short a season-long loan deal for Eddie Nketiah due to a lack of game time.

The Frenchman, who rose through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, had joined Monaco on loan at the start of the season before going on to feature 13 times for the club.

The 22-year-old striker has now become Leeds’ third signing of the January window following the arrivals of Elia Caprile and Ian Poveda.